Tony Romo Committed the Weekend’s Biggest Broadcasting Blunder
1. I’m a Tony Romo fan, but out of all the broadcasting that took place this weekend with two NFL playoff games on Saturday and three on Sunday, it was a moment from Romo that stood out the most to me, and unfortunately, not or a good reason.
When Denver perfectly executed a fake punt early in the second quarter, Romo said to Jim Nantz, “Did I tell you? Did I tell you last night?”
Romo added, “But that’s Sean Payton. He needed to steal a possession. He did it with the Saints in the Super Bowl against the Colts back when you could surprise onside. And I told you and our team last night, he ain’t gonna surprise onside, but he is gonna surprise on a punt. I told you.”
Memo to each and every sports broadcaster: Don't do this.
If Romo knew the Broncos were going to fake a punt against the Bills, he needed to tell the viewers. Bragging about knowing a fake was coming AFTER the play does not serve your audience.
All Romo had to do was say, “Beware of a fake here” or “don’t put a fake past Sean Payton” or “I would expect the Broncos to pull a fake at some point in the game.”
He gave us none of that before the play. And that would’ve been fine if Romo didn’t point out several times that he knew it was going to be a fake. It felt like Romo was cheating the people listening to the game.
Romo used to be the master of predicting plays, before he stopped for some unknown reason.
Yesterday would’ve been the perfect time to bring back the predictions.
2. I don’t want to be a jerk. I swear, I don’t. But there has been a lot of buzz about the radio call (and video) from Washington’s Bram Weinstein and London Fletcher on the Commanders’ game-winning field goal last night.
While the energy and enthusiasm is impressive, how on earth is the doink not mentioned at all in the call? The radio audience absolutely needs to know about the doink.
3. I spent a lot of time Sunday thinking about Good Morning Football’s Kyle Brandt because the man who hands out an Angry Run scepter every week has an impossible task this week. The weekend was filled with one Angry Run after another. Houston’s Joe Mixon got things started in the early game Saturday.
Then Derrick Henry did his thing on Saturday night.
Eagles’ tight end Dallas Goedert then seemed to lock up the award on Sunday afternoon.
But the Packers’ Josh Jacobs put himself in the running for the scepter in that same game.
Sunday ended with Baker Mayfield giving Brandt another run to consider.
4. If you’ve ever watched a football game with someone who really isn’t a football fan, you will so relate to this video.
5. A lot of people are doing things to help out people in California who have lost homes and been affected by the tragic wildfires. In the sports media world, Fox’s Kevin Burkhardt and Erin Andrews have put together a very cool package for those who’d like to donate to the American Red Cross.
Every donation here is a chance to win a one-of-a-kind 2025 pro-football game experience that includes:
• Two tickets to an agreed upon pro football game in the 2025 regular season
• Two-night hotel stay
• Saturday night dinner with Erin Andrews and Kevin Burkhardt
• Behind-the-scenes tour including pregame on-field access
• Wear by Erin Andrews clothing to support your favorite team
6. This week’s SI Media With Jimmy Traina features a conversation with CBS play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle.
Eagle talks about calling NFL playoff games. He also shares his thoughts on what it was like to call the Chiefs-Steelers Christmas Day game for Netflix, working with J.J. Watt and Pittsburgh getting snubbed at halftime while the Texans got Beyonce. Eagle also revealed the advice he gave us son, Noah, on calling a blowout in the other Christmas Day game on Netflix.
In addition, Eagle addresses reports that he will be Amazon’s lead NBA voice next year and discusses what it was like to call his first Final Four. Other topics covered include Eagle’s hotel issues, his addiction to pens and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo.
Following Eagle, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week’s subjects include the betting lines for the six NFL wild-card games, when is the right time to take down your Christmas tree, Hulk Hogan getting loudly booed on Monday Night Raw and much more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 64th birthday to the great Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.