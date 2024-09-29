Tony Romo Did a Hilarious Impression of Himself During Chiefs-Chargers Game
Tony Romo has been one of the best NFL analysts for the past few years because he's very good at telling fans what's about to happen in a game, and he's just as good as not taking himself too seriously in the process.
That continued during Sunday's Chiefs-Chargers game in Los Angeles when Romo had some fun making fun of himself. Comedian Frank Caliendo has been known to do a funny Romo impersonation in recent years, and somehow his name came up during the broadcast.
Romo didn't hesitate to do an impression of Caliendo's impression of Romo, busting out with a "HERE WE GO, JIIMMMMMMM!"
Never change, Tony Romo.
