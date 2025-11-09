Tony Romo Hilariously Describes Patriots As 'DTF' During Win vs. Bucs
Did you hear it too, or should we get our heads out of the gutter?
During New England's 28–23 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday, an on-the-mic Tony Romo confidently described this year's Patriots as "DTF," which he explained to mean detail-oriented, tough, and able to finish games. D for details, T for tough, F for finish.
A nice enough thing to say. But of course, everyone under a certain age probably knows DTF to mean something ... a touch more suggestive and explicit than Romo's version would suggest, which makes its usage in the broadcast that much funnier.
Listen to that moment below:
To Romo's credit, Sunday's game was a good one for the Patriots. It was an upset win, made more difficult on the road, but quarterback Drake Maye and rookie Treveyon Henderson showed up—Maye went 16-for-31 for 270 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Henderson had 14 carries for 147 rushing yards and two scores. The defense was particularly strong, as well.
New England is now 8–2 and sitting pretty at the top of the AFC East. DTF, indeed.