Tony Romo Didn't Mince Words About Mark Andrews's Costly Game-Ending Drop
The Baltimore Ravens were a successful two-point conversion away from potentially forcing overtime against the Buffalo Bills during the divisional round, and they drew up a play that would've, and perhaps should've gotten them the points they needed to tie the game.
Unfortunately, veteran tight end Mark Andrews lost his footing and failed to haul in the pass from Lamar Jackson on the two-point conversion that followed Isiah Likely's late touchdown catch.
It's a play that Andrews makes 99 times out of 100, but with the spotlight at its brightest, the star tight end couldn't come up with the catch. Tony Romo delivered a candid call of the moment, and he didn't mince words after Andrews's costly drop.
"Andrews had a drop as well earlier. And for the game to go possibly to overtime... And the conditions, the ball's just a little bit short... You've got to catch that all day. But your foot slips," said Romo.
"Shocking," added Jim Nantz.
It's a play Andrews will surely be replaying in his head for quite some time. Romo was clearly feeling bad for the 29-year-old, but he didn't pull any punches when stating it's a catch that Andrews simply needed to make.
Andrews had four drops all season, but none that will ever compare to the one he had on Sunday night.