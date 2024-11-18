Tony Romo Offered Odd Silver Lining to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs After Loss to Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs are mortal, after all. In Sunday’s 30-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, Patrick Mahomes looked as vulnerable as he’s ever looked and put together a forgettable performance against a fierce AFC rival to suffer his first defeat of the NFL season.
Mahomes finished with 196 passing yards and three touchdowns against two interceptions, throwing his second and final pick to seal the game on the Chiefs’ final drive. Mahomes’s trusty target, Travis Kelce, was invisible for most of the matchup and only had two catches for eight yards.
While the Chiefs’ offensive woes could point to a larger problem at hand, CBS announcer Tony Romo didn’t think Kansas City had anything to worry about. In fact, Romo even offered a bizarre reason explaining why the Chiefs may have even wanted to drop this game.
“If there is a (positive), if they had wrapped up the No. 1 seed so early, Jim, there’s a chance they wouldn’t have played their best football in the playoffs,” Romo said. “This could be a benefit possibly to have them play all the way throughout the year and keep staying in phase.”
Definitely one of the more out-of-the-box takes from Romo.
The Chiefs (9-1) still sit comfortably atop the AFC West after Sunday’s loss and will look to add to their win column with two favorable upcoming matchups against the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders.