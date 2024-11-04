SI

Tony Romo Had Perfect Football Movie Reference for Bo Nix’s Wild Scramble

Romo got the movie title wrong, but nailed the reference.

Tony Romo had some fun with this Bo Nix scramble.
Tony Romo had some fun with this Bo Nix scramble. / @CBS
Tony Romo was on the call for Sunday's AFC matchup between the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens that turned into a laugher with Lamar Jackson and Co. rolling to a 41-10 victory at home.

It was a long day for Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix, who finished with 233 yards passing, no touchdowns, and an interception.

One play in the beginning of the fourth quarter perfectly summed up Nix's day as he scrambled for a while before completing pass that went for no gain.

Romo had the perfect football movie reference (though he named the wrong movie) on this play, as Nix looked like the QB in the legendary flick Necessary Roughness.

Here's the similar scene from the movie:

Never change, Tony Romo.

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

