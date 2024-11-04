Tony Romo Had Perfect Football Movie Reference for Bo Nix’s Wild Scramble
Romo got the movie title wrong, but nailed the reference.
In this story:
Tony Romo was on the call for Sunday's AFC matchup between the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens that turned into a laugher with Lamar Jackson and Co. rolling to a 41-10 victory at home.
It was a long day for Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix, who finished with 233 yards passing, no touchdowns, and an interception.
One play in the beginning of the fourth quarter perfectly summed up Nix's day as he scrambled for a while before completing pass that went for no gain.
Romo had the perfect football movie reference (though he named the wrong movie) on this play, as Nix looked like the QB in the legendary flick Necessary Roughness.
Here's the similar scene from the movie:
Never change, Tony Romo.
More From Around the NFL
Published