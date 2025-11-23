Tony Romo Rips Refs for ‘Worst Call’ of 2025 Season on Travis Kelce in Chiefs-Colts
The Chiefs pulled out a much-needed win over the Colts on Sunday in an overtime thriller that was riddled by penalties on both sides.
One particular penalty in the Chiefs' 23-20 victory stood out to CBS announcer Tony Romo, who didn't hesitate taking a shot at the men in stripes for their bad judgment late in the game.
In the fourth quarter, Travis Kelce was called for offensive pass interference on Colts linebacker Germaine Pratt, setting the Chiefs' offense back three yards. A ref threw the flag believing that Kelce made contact with Pratt near the line of scrimmage, but a replay video showed that the Chiefs star very clearly did not. Instead, Kelce was going head-to-head against Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward while trying to get open on a route.
You can see Kelce's perfectly legal move below:
CBS announcer Tony Romo immediately unloaded on the refs.
"This is the worst call I have seen all year," Romo said on the broadcast. "It's literally the worst call I have seen all year. He's getting guarded, they're going to say he's running a route. They think he picks No .53 [Pratt], he doesn't. [Pratt] goes into his own guy who's guarding him, and they say it's pass interference on [Kelce]."
Kelce was seen apologizing to his team after his penalty even if he may have believed he did nothing wrong.
Despite losing some yardage, the Chiefs were able to drive down the field and convert a game-tying field goal in regulation. Harrison Butker then clinched the comeback for Kansas City with his game-winning kick in overtime.