SI’s Top-10-Ranked Rookies Include a Pair of RBs Headed for the NFL Playoffs
With only three weeks remaining in the 2025 NFL season, the rookie class and its contributions are crystallizing.
While every group has its strengths and weaknesses, this one should be considered strong in offensive weapons. On our list, eight players fit that category as either running backs, tight ends or receivers.
Going into the playoffs, there is a slew of prized rookies who could shape which team ends up hoisting the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, Calif. That’s certainly true of the No. 10-ranked player on our list, who is helping to power Chicago toward a potential NFC North title.
10. Kyle Monangai, RB, Bears
Previous ranking: N/A
Monangai didn’t begin seeing serious action until Week 7, but he has since become one of the more valuable backs in the league. Playing for coach Ben Johnson and his run-heavy scheme, Monangai is a bona fide weapon for Chicago, rushing for 681 yards and 4.7 yards per carry with five touchdowns.
While Monangai doesn’t add anything in the pass game with only 11 receptions and 97 yards on 21 targets, he’s become one of the bigger assets for quarterback Caleb Williams, notching a pair of 100-yard games on the ground.
9. Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Chargers
Previous ranking: 8
A primary concern heading into the season for Los Angeles was its lack of pass catchers beyond second-year man Ladd McConkey. While McConkey and veteran Keenan Allen have done a nice job with 1,395 combined yards, the emergence of Gadsden has been an immense help.
In 12 games, Gadsden has 43 receptions for 602 yards and two touchdowns, including a 164-yard effort in Week 7 against the Colts. In a fantastic year for rookie tight ends, Gadsden is notable.
8. Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Browns
Previous ranking: N/A
Speaking of the strong rookie crop at tight end, Fannin has flown under the national radar playing for the Browns. That said, the Bowling Green product has come on strong for Cleveland, likely making veteran David Njoku expendable this offseason as he hits free agency.
Fannin leads the team with 677 receiving yards, catching 66 passes on 99 targets. Whether it’s Shedeur Sanders or someone else under center next year for the Browns, Fannin is going to be an asset, giving them a 241-pound, athletic frame to find downfield.
7. James Pearce Jr., edge, Falcons
Previous ranking: N/A
Atlanta went all-in this offseason, trying to fix its longstanding pass-rush problem, taking both Pearce and linebacker Jalon Walker in the first round. While Walker has been solid with 5.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles, Pearce is turning into a game-wrecker.
Pearce already has eight sacks and 13 quarterback hits with eight tackles for loss. While this has been another lost season for Atlanta, Pearce is a long-term piece worth building around.
6. Carson Schwesinger, LB, Browns
Previous ranking: 5
Another terrific rookie for the Browns, Schwesinger is having a tremendous year on the second level of Jim Schwartz’s defense. The former UCLA star has filled the stat sheet time and again, registering 133 total tackles, sixth in the NFL, along with 10 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, two interceptions and 1.5 sacks.
While Cleveland has a ton of rebuilding ahead, it has a pair of cornerstone players in its front seven: Schwesinger and future first-ballot Hall of Famer, Myles Garrett.
5. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots
Previous ranking: 10
Over the first seven games of the season, the Patriots barely played their second-round running back. In that span, Henderson carried 43 times for 153 yards and a touchdown, playing as part of a rotation behind quarterback Drake Maye.
However, in the past seven games, Henderson has rushed for 620 yards on 100 carries with six touchdowns, including three games with multiple scores and two 100-yard efforts. As New England enters the playoffs, Henderson is arguably its best weapon.
4. Tyler Warren, TE, Colts
Previous ranking: 3
Warren has slowed a bit since a white-hot start to the season. Still, the first-rounder from Penn State is one of the best in this class regardless of position, emerging as a potential Pro Bowl or even All-Pro candidate.
Warren has 63 receptions for 718 yards and four touchdowns. Over the past six weeks, he’s only notched 50-plus receiving yards once, something he did six times across his first eight NFL contests.
3. Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants
Previous ranking: 4
Dart is the only quarterback to make the list, playing well enough for the Giants to feel confident that they have a true answer under center for the first time since Eli Manning.
In 11 games, Dart has thrown for 1,802 yards and 13 touchdowns against four interceptions on 6.8 yards per attempt. He’s also run for 400 yards and 30 first downs with seven touchdowns, giving New York a dual threat in the backfield. The only concern, though, is Dart having to be evaluated five times for a potential concussion.
2. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers
Previous ranking: 2
Egbuka leads all rookie receivers with 870 yards, helping the Buccaneers stay afloat in the NFC South with a 7–7 mark. With Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan all missing time, Egbuka has been the epitome of a high-volume receiver with 117 targets, tied with the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson for ninth-most.
If Tampa Bay gets to the playoffs, Egbuka will have a chance to shine as a household name, with the Buccaneers trying to advance in the postseason for the second time in three years.
1. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers
Previous ranking: 1
Nobody is doing more with less than McMillan, who should be the Offensive Rookie of the Year. He should earn that honor if Carolina goes to the playoffs, considering the Panthers have a low-end starting quarterback in Bryce Young and not another receiver with 350 yards on the team.
McMillan ranks 16th with 851 receiving yards alongside six touchdowns, helping Carolina to a stunning 7–7 mark and a share of first place in the NFC South with the Buccaneers.