Top Five Most Improved NFL Teams After Free Agency
The teams that make plenty of noise during the league’s free-agency frenzy often don’t see the results they hoped for come the regular season.
No team was burned more last year than the Tennessee Titans, who executed lucrative contracts for Calvin Ridley, Tony Pollard, L’Jarius Sneed and Lloyd Cushenberry III before winning only three games.
Perhaps the New England Patriots are headed down the path of the 2024 Titans after signing a handful of players to contracts worth more than $37 million, including the four-year, $104 million deal for defensive tackle Milton Williams. But the ’24 Titans didn’t have Mike Vrabel, who’s coaching in New England now a full season removed from being fired in Tennessee.
Other teams suddenly become aggressive after a surprise playoff appearance. That happened with the Houston Texans after the 2023 season, before handing the “all-in team” baton this offseason to the Washington Commanders, who are fresh off an NFC title game appearance. The Texans also handed left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Jayden Daniels and the Commanders. Perhaps Houston had regrets about its all-in moves last season after an inconsistent season, especially on the offensive line.
But it’s hard to blame the Commanders for aiming to maximize Daniels’s rookie contract or the Patriots for splurging in free agency to ignite a rebuild. Both teams got drastically better in the early weeks of the new league year.
Here are the top five teams that most improved after the first wave of free agency.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
Notable additions: WR Dyami Brown (one year, $10 million), C Robert Hainsey (three years, $21 million), CB Jourdan Lewis (three years, $30 million), OL Patrick Mekari (three years, $37.5 million), S Eric Murray (three years, $22.5 million)
Jacksonville had a sneaky good first wave of free agency with underrated players who could end up being some of the best bargain signings of 2025. The Jaguars were wise to bet on Brown, who made up for four inconsistent seasons in Washington with a prolific playoff run. Brown, a ’21 third-round pick, turned a corner in the postseason, often winning at the line of scrimmage to be a few steps ahead of his defenders. Brown and stud wideout Brian Thomas Jr. could be a dangerous downfield duo for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The Jaguars also improved Lawrence’s offensive line, aiding the versatile Mekari, who started games at guard and tackle for the Baltimore Ravens the past few seasons. Hainsey proved to be a reliable center for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his first season as a starter. But the Jaguars should continue prioritizing the offensive line in the draft in case Mekari is better suited as an offensive tackle and guard Ezra Cleveland is unable to recover from a rocky 2024 season.
On the defensive side, the Jaguars gained a versatile playmaker in Lewis, who often stepped up the past two seasons when injuries struck the Dallas Cowboys’ secondary. This could be a much-improved defense if the Jaguars land a few immediate impact players on the defensive line. Overall, it appears to be a savvy, efficient free-agency class during Year 1 with coach Liam Coen and GM James Gladstone.
4. Chicago Bears
Notable additions: C Drew Dalman (three years, $42 million), OG Jonah Jackson (traded from the Rams), DL Grady Jarrett (three years, $43.5 million), edge Dayo Odeyingbo (three years, $48 million), OG Joe Thuney (traded from the Chiefs)
On paper, the Bears drastically improved their offensive line by signing Dalman, the best available free-agent center, and trading for possibly the best guard in the game after landing Thuney from Kansas City. Chicago also took a chance on Jackson, who is reunited with coach Ben Johnson after being benched by the Los Angeles Rams months after being a prize free agent. But GM Ryan Poles has made a few notable offensive line moves in the past that haven’t panned out on the field. The Bears can assure themselves that this year will be different by adding more protection for Caleb Williams through the draft.
Odeyingbo, who had 16.5 sacks in four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, could be a solid No. 2 edge rusher next to Montez Sweat. But the Bears might regret adding an aging player in Jarrett, who might be better suited as a backup than a starter making $16 million this year. It’s hard to believe in the Bears after how they flopped last season, but once again, there’s plenty to like about this roster on paper after Poles addressed a few needs.
3. Denver Broncos
Notable additions: TE Evan Engram (two years, $23 million), LB Dre Greenlaw (three years, $35 million), S Talanoa Hufanga (three years, $45 million)
There’s not much coach Sean Payton likes more than lengthy, athletic tight ends. He’s banking on Engram bouncing back from an injury-riddled final season in Jacksonville to be a go-to target for quarterback Bo Nix, who excelled in a quick-read offense as a rookie without a reliable pass-catching tight end. It wasn’t that long ago that Engram, who’s heading into his age-31 season, racked up 114 receptions and 963 yards to become a two-time Pro Bowler during the 2023 season.
But the bigger free-agency payoffs could occur on the defensive side if former San Francisco 49ers Greenlaw and Hufanga stay healthy this season. Greenlaw, 27, showed flashes of his old self in the two games he played in his brief 2024 season due to the torn Achilles tendon he sustained during Super Bowl LVIII. Hufanga, 25, is one of the best playmaking safeties in the league, but his physical approach led to him playing in only 17 combined games the past two seasons. These are two risky bets, but they’re worth the dice rolls as two physical playmakers still in their 20s. Denver could have a scary good defense that many offenses will dread facing if Greenlaw and Hufanga stay healthy for Vance Joseph’s defense.
2. Washington Commanders
Notable additions: WR Deebo Samuel (traded from the 49ers), LT Laremy Tunsil (traded from the Texans), DT Javon Kinlaw (three years, $45 million), CB Jonathan Jones (one year, $5.5 million)
The Commanders made a surprise appearance in the NFC championship game, despite a few glaring roster holes. They won’t be a surprise team in 2025 after the dominant rookie season from Daniels and two splash offseason moves from GM Adam Peters, who had a different approach from last year’s laundry list of bargain signings. Samuel could return to making explosive plays in OC Kliff Kingsbury’s creative offense, especially with the offensive line improving after the trade for Tunsil.
But it’s hard to ignore a few red flags that come with these two newcomers in Washington. Perhaps Tunsil deserves more blame for the Texans’ dreadful protection of C.J. Stroud last season (he was sacked 52 times), and it’s somewhat concerning that they were quick to get rid of a left tackle as accomplished as the five-time Pro Bowler. As for Samuel, he hasn’t been as good as his dominant 2021 All-Pro season, and offensive guru Kyle Shanahan struggled to find ways to give him the ball in San Francisco the past few seasons.
While Daniels’s offense could be loaded—if the red flags become nonissues—the defense still needs plenty of work. But they at least gained depth with two quality players in Jones and Kinlaw, for whom the team might have overpaid. Teams that appear in conference title games often don’t need many improvements the following year, but the Commanders acknowledged they overachieved last season and made a strong effort to become a legit contender in 2025.
1. New England Patriots
Notable additions: C Garrett Bradbury (two years, $12 million), CB Carlton Davis III (three years, $60 million), edge Harold Landry III (three years, $43.5 million), OT Morgan Moses (three years, $24 million), LB Robert Spillane (three years, $37 million) DT Milton Williams (four years, $104 million)
The Patriots’ defense received a drastic—and expensive—makeover to possibly give Vrabel a formidable unit during his first season as the head coach in New England. Teams that spend this much in free agency (the Patriots have spent $284 million on contracts since the Super Bowl) often get burned in the regular season, but Vrabel is a proven coach, winning games in Tennessee with a physical defense. Also, the Patriots already have a few core pieces in place to fall back on in case the newcomers don’t deliver during the season.
New England overpaid for Williams, who wasn’t an every-down player with the Philadelphia Eagles, but the team needed to open the checkbook after a few dreadful seasons. Williams won’t play next to Jalen Carter anymore, but he can continue making the same impact plays he made in the postseason playing with a talented New England defensive front, especially if Christian Barmore can overcome his health issues. Davis struggled at times with the Detroit Lions last year, but he could be a high-end No. 2 cornerback playing with Christian Gonzalez.
The Patriots also added help for Drake Maye after adding Moses and Bradbury to the offensive line. This could be a memorable offseason in New England if the Patriots leave the draft with Colorado’s Travis Hunter and a few promising offensive linemen. Perhaps it was best the team missed on an expensive star receiver and aimed to turn a strength into a dominant defensive unit this season.