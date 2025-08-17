'Tough As Hell'—Pete Carroll Reacts to Ashton Jeanty's Strong Preseason Showing
After a quick and rather uneventful first preseason appearance last week, Ashton Jeanty showed glimpses of why he was the No. 6 pick in the draft during Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers.
Jeanty rushed for 33 yards on seven carries, including a one-yard run for his first touchdown. His most impressive play of the day easily came on a 13-yard run, which saw Jeanty stiff-arm 49ers starting corner Deommodore Lenoir and keep running for a first down and more. It was the type of contact with the defender that Jeanty regularly showed at Boise State before breaking for a long run, and one of the traits that made him the best back in college football last year.
"Feels great. That's just my mentality as a runner, to set the tone early in the game," Jeanty said of the run after the loss.
"Jeanty looked tough as hell and had a couple really nice plays," Raiders coach Pete Carroll told reporters after the game. "Bounced back from a big hit, I don't know if the other guy did, but he did. Was impressive I thought."
The Raiders fell 22-19 to the 49ers, but Jeanty helped the starting offense put up 10 points on their two drives of the game. Las Vegas closes out the preseason with a game against the Cardinals next week.