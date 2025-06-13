‘The Traitors’: Sports Media Members, NFL’s Most Famous Mom Join New Season Cast
The next season of The Traitors will feature multiple celebrities from the world of sports. The Peacock reality competition has tapped former Olympic figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, as well as Donna Kelce, the mother of podcasters Travis and Jason Kelce. Yes, that means Taylor Swift will be watching this season of The Traitors.
The Kelce brothers teased the news on Thursday by posting a clip of themselves discussing the show on an old episode of New Heights.
Donna Kelce has seen her profile skyrocket since Travis started dating Taylor Swift and has seemingly appeared everywhere over the last couple of years, including Hallmark Christmas movies.
Weir and Lipinski have been seemingly inseparable since they started working together on-air for NBC at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
The cast also features multiple some other sports-adjacent personalities like Survivor veterans Rob Cesternino (Boston Rob) and Natalie Anderson, Mark Ballas from Dancing with the Stars and Michael Rapaport, who has spent time as a Barstool Sports and Fox Sports personality.