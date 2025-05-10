Travis Hunter Will Begin Defensive Practices Next Week After a Week of Offensive Work
The Jacksonville Jaguars have delivered on their promise to No. 2 pick Travis Hunter ahead of his rookie year by letting him compete on both sides of the field. Hunter will play as a wide receiver and a cornerback on the squad, which is exactly what he hoped for in his NFL career.
During the first week of rookie minicamp this week, Hunter practiced with the offense, specifically with the wide receivers. Jaguars coach Liam Coen shared on Saturday that Hunter will be shifting to his defensive training with the cornerbacks next week already. The team wanted to separate his practice work right off the bat.
“We just kind of ended up making a decision that, from yesterday to today, we wanted to be able to clean up some of the things that we may have been able to miss yesterday. Get extra reps on the offensive side of the ball and next week he’ll start to roll on defense,” Coen said.
With Hunter officially becoming a two-way star in the NFL, he'll be the first one in the modern era. The last two-way player in the league was Chuck Bednarik, who played in the NFL from 1949-62.