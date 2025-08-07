Travis Hunter Had Five-Word Message About Playing Both Ways for Jaguars
Travis Hunter will be playing both wide receiver and cornerback for the Jaguars during their first preseason game against the Steelers on Saturday. The two-way rookie has continued practicing on offense and defense with Jacksonville, and recently has flipped between playing both positions during the same practice. This weekend, he will get to play both ways for the first time in an NFL preseason game.
Prior to his preseason debut, Kay Adams asked Hunter how hard is it to play both ways. Hunter simply replied, "It's not hard at all."
Hunter did say he got tired playing both ways once when he didn't do what he needed during an off day, but that otherwise he hasn't gotten worn out playing two positions. Hunter has displayed extraordinary endurance throughout his time in college, and has since put in extra work to be ready to play both positions for the Jaguars. Even when he has practiced on offense one day, he will still meet with his defensive coaches that day to remain on top of the mental side of the game, and vice versa.
Despite what he's shown through college and his first NFL offseason, there have plenty who have doubted whether Hunter can become the first full-time two-way player in the modern NFL. He doesn't let those opinions get to him though.
“I really don't care what people say," Hunter told Adams. "A lot of people just gossiping about me. I just let them do the talking that's their job. I'm not gonna stop anybody from earning their money. ... I think the world is a better place when we're all uplifting each other. So if you're telling somebody what they can't do just because you didn't do it, it's not right. I don't connect myself to none of those people."