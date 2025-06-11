Travis Hunter Isn’t Worried About His ‘Madden’ Rating at Jaguars Camp
Travis Hunter isn't concerned about potentially having just a 76 rating in Madden 26 as a rookie. The Jaguars' cornerback and wide receiver was asked about his rating possibly being a 76 during minicamp this week, but he retained his focus on playing football.
"That's the Madden rating, that's it," Hunter said with a smile. When asked about how fast he can increase the number, he replied, "I’m not worried about a Madden rating right now. I’m worried about playing football."
The potential 76 rating appears to be a reference to last December, when Travis Hunter met with former receiver and Madden ratings adjuster Chad Johnson on "Madden NFL Cast" on Peacock. During his appearance, Hunter got to talk about what his Madden rating should be when he enters the NFL.
Hunter suggested that if he does not start out as an 85 or above, he will have to go one-on-one with Johnson for his Heisman Trophy. Hunter added that when he wins, he would get a 99 rating.
Johnson later said that the best he could do for Hunter entering the NFL as a rookie would be a 76 rating, which Hunter bluffed at. He said shortly after that if Hunter stopped him in one-on-one on one of 10 routes, he'd give him a record 90 rating as a rookie.
The exchange was recently reposted and Johnson replied, "Bruh Travis Hunter I’m waiting for that work."
For comparison, the highest rated rookie ever was Calvin Johnson, who received an 87 rating coming out of Georgia Tech. Last year, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Joe Alt were tied for the highest rookie ratings at 79. Hunter is a special prospect, coming to the NFL as a Heisman trophy winner and two-way player out of Colorado, so it's not unreasonable for him to expect a rating that's higher than most rookies.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was recently announced as the cover star for Madden 26, but the updated player ratings, including Hunter's rating, have yet to be announced. Those ratings are expected to be released before the game comes out on Aug. 14.