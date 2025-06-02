SI

Saquon Barkley Celebrated His ‘Madden’ Cover With Some Cheesesteaks

Barkley is the toast of the town.

Mike McDaniel

Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley is the toast of the town after the Super Bowl winning running back graced the cover of 'Madden 26.'
Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley is the toast of the town after the Super Bowl winning running back graced the cover of 'Madden 26.' / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley was announced as the cover athlete for EA Sports' Madden 26 video game on Monday.

The Super Bowl winning running back rushed for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, and quickly went from a hated New York Giant to a beloved member of the fan base. Performing the way that he did and winning a Super Bowl will make you a legend forever in a city like Philadelphia.

Want a true testament to how the fan base feels about Barkley? Look no further than Geno's Steaks, that changed the name of their restaurant to "Steakquon's" this week in honor of Barkley being named Madden's cover athlete.

When Barkley arrived, he made sure to greet the fans, many of whom were shouting "E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles."

Barkley is hard at work this offseason to help the Eagles defend their title, but Monday was about the running back's season-that-was and the honor of being named to the cover of Madden.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL