Saquon Barkley Celebrated His ‘Madden’ Cover With Some Cheesesteaks
Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley was announced as the cover athlete for EA Sports' Madden 26 video game on Monday.
The Super Bowl winning running back rushed for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, and quickly went from a hated New York Giant to a beloved member of the fan base. Performing the way that he did and winning a Super Bowl will make you a legend forever in a city like Philadelphia.
Want a true testament to how the fan base feels about Barkley? Look no further than Geno's Steaks, that changed the name of their restaurant to "Steakquon's" this week in honor of Barkley being named Madden's cover athlete.
When Barkley arrived, he made sure to greet the fans, many of whom were shouting "E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles."
Barkley is hard at work this offseason to help the Eagles defend their title, but Monday was about the running back's season-that-was and the honor of being named to the cover of Madden.