Travis Hunter Had Solid Debut at Wide Receiver in Jaguars' Preseason Opener

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter had two catches for nine yards in his preseason opener.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter had two catches for nine yards in his preseason opener.
Travis Hunter has officially made his NFL debut.

The No. 2 pick from the 2025 NFL draft started the Jaguars' preseason opener against the Steelers on Saturday and contributed to a scoring drive.

The rookie is set to play both wide receiver and cornerback in the NFL, but started the game on offense, while being listed as a backup on defense.

The Jaguars opened the game with the ball, and it didn't take long for Hunter to get involved. On the third play from scrimmage, Jacksonville faced third-and-4, quarterback Trevor Lawrence found Hunter for three yards. It was his first catch as a Jaguar.

Later in the drive, Lawrence hit Hunter for a 7-yard gain, but the play was wiped out for due to an illegal block. A few plays later, Lawrence hit Hunter for a 6-yard gain on third-and-12, which led to a successful field goal attempt.

That was it for Hunter on offense for the night. He was on the field for 10 of Jacksonville's 11 plays on that drive and finished with two catches for nine yards.

