Jaguars Jump Up to No. 2 to Snag Travis Hunter in Massive Deal at Start of NFL Draft
Entering Thursday, not one of the first-round picks in the 2025 NFL draft had exchanged hands. That changed as the draft began, with the Jacksonville Jaguars swapping picks with the Cleveland Browns, jumping up to No. 2 to select dynamic two-way star Travis Hunter.
The Jaguars send the No. 5 pick in the first round, along with the No. 36 pick (second-round), No. 126 (fourth-round) and next year's first-round pick for the right to take Hunter, according to ESPN. The Browns send pick No. 2, No. 104 (fourth-round) and No. 200 (sixth-round) back to Jacksonville.
Hunter, a Florida native, will return to his home state for his NFL career after playing for coach Deion Sanders at Jackson State and Colorado. He took home the 2024 Heisman Trophy, becoming the first modern player to standout on both sides of the ball. He caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense, while adding 35 tackles and four interceptions on defense.
Now, Hunter will attempt to do the same in the pros—and become the first NFL player to be a true two-way impact player since the legendary Chuck Bednarik retired after the 1962 season.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.