Travis Hunter Married Fiancé Leanna Lenee in Saturday Wedding Ceremony
In 2025, cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter will begin a bold new chapter of his career when he suits up for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
However, on Saturday, he added to his recent accomplishments by taking a bold step in his personal life as well.
Hunter is married to fiancé Leanna Lenee, he and Lenee indicated with their Saturday Instagram activity. Among others, Hunter's old high school—Collins Hill in Suwanee, Ga.—sent he and Lenee well wishes.
The couple's various media appearances over the years indicate that they started dating in 2022. Lenee rose to fame in tandem with Hunter as his transfer to Colorado raised his profile, and she was in attendance when he won the Heisman Trophy in 2024.
Hunter, a Florida native, was taken second by the Jaguars in April's NFL draft. With his two-way ability and charisma, the future for Hunter is regarded as infinitely bright on and off the field.