Travis Hunter Falls to AFC Team for Simple Reason in Daniel Jeremiah's New Mock Draft
The top of the 2025 NFL draft will be an interesting one, as two quarterbacks —Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders—could be in the top three picks and Travis Hunter, who starred at both cornerback and wide receiver at Colorado, is expected to have his name called early as well.
So where with those three star players land? More mock drafts are having Ward going No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans and Sanders going No. 3 to the New York Giants. This week Mel Kiper Jr.'s new mock draft had Hunter falling to the Patriots at No. 4.
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah also released his latest mock draft this week and he too has Hunter slipping to the Patriots at No. 4 after Ward (Titans), Abdul Carter (Browns), Sanders (Giants). Here's his explanation for why Mike Vrabel and New England wouldn't be able to pass up on the two-way star:
Bolstering the offensive line would seem to be the obvious move here for the Patriots, but it would be tough to pass up such a unique talent like Hunter. He would immediately be their most potent weapon for Drake Maye.
That would be a big move for the Patriots and would lead to an interesting decision for the team on how to use Hunter. You have to think Maye would love to have such a weapon in his second year with the Patriots, especially if they are able to land Stefon Diggs, too, who visited the team this week.
With more and more mock drafts starting to have Hunter going to the Patriots, it's beginning to feel like that might actually happen, though we'll have to wait to the draft next month in Green Bay to know for sure.