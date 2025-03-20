Former All-Pro WR Stefon Diggs Meeting With Patriots
The New England Patriots are bringing in veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs for a visit, according to a report from Chad Graff of The Athletic.
The Patriots have not yet agreed to a contract with Diggs, but if the visit goes well, one could come together quickly.
The 31-year-old Diggs, who is a 10-year NFL veteran, four-time Pro Bowl selection and former All-Pro, tore his ACL last season with the Houston Texans. In eight games, he caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns. He was once again on pace to break the 1,000-yard receiving mark, which he had done each of the previous six seasons.
Diggs would provide second-year starter Drake Maye with a proven star receiver who could still have plenty left in the tank once he is healthy. It is unclear whether or not Diggs will be ready for Week 1, but he should return not too long after.
In 10 seasons, Diggs has caught 857 passes for 10,491 yards and 70 touchdowns.