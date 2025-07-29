Travis Hunter Has a Mythical New Nickname for Himself
Travis Hunter can catch. He can defend. And he can also give himself a nickname, a new one of which he recently debuted at Jaguars training camp.
Speaking with CBS Sports's Pete Prisco, Hunter unveiled a new mythical moniker, as prompted by his discussion with the reporter.
"We gotta come up with a nickname for you, O.K., 'cause nobody does what you do," Prisco told Hunter, per video of the interaction. "What will it be?"
The superstar two-way replied quickly: "It's the unicorn. ... Yessir, it's a unicorn."
The pair then joked about Hunter putting out some "unicorn" merch, but whether or not they were serious is to be determined.
Watch that moment below:
As his nickname suggests, Hunter is currently training on both sides of the ball during camp. And so far, his coaches are impressed.
"It's probably harder—I mentioned this before—logistically for us as coaches to navigate it and make sure that we're making use of all his time," coach Liam Coen said last week, per ESPN. "I think it doesn't bother him as much. He's pretty unfazed by some of this stuff. ... He's been great in terms of his attitude and just kind of the way he approaches it."
In his interview with Prisco, the former Colorado star made clear once again that he'll take as many snaps at both positions as Coen will give him.
"Whatever coach allow me to do, I'll go do it," he said.
It's going to be a really fun season watching this team— a first-year head coach and a brand-new two-way star. Week 1 can't come soon enough.