Travis Hunter Shares Blunt Thoughts on People Doubting His Ability to Play Two Ways
As Travis Hunter prepares to play both wide receiver and cornerback in the NFL, he has been continuing to practice on both offense and defense during training camp. Currently, Hunter is spending his practice day primarily on one side of the ball, but Jaguars coach Liam Coen plans to have him flip flop between both positions on the same day soon.
Hunter excelled at both cornerback and wide receiver for Colorado in college, winning awards at each position as well as the Heisman trophy. As he looks to replicate that success as a pro, Hunter was asked Friday what is the hardest part of playing on both sides of the ball that most people aren't aware of.
"Just the work that you put in and when they try to criticize you it's like, 'I'm already doing all this extra work. You're gonna keep tell me I can't do the same thing that I've been doing and showing you?' A lot of people keep downplaying this, but I'm gonna just be quiet and go to work," Hunter replied.
Hunter isn't letting any of the doubt cloud his focus though. "They actually make me smile because they don't know what to say so they're just gonna keep hating," he said.
Like he did throughout the draft process while people across the NFL and media debated whether or not he could actually play two ways as a pro, Hunter has remained determined and confident in his future as a two-way player. He landed with a Jaguars team that believes in his ability to play both positions, and has a plan for him to do so.
"I need to be able to process everything fast, quick," Hunter said, via ESPN. "When I'm on the defensive side, if the offense changes their strength, I've got to know what I'm doing right away. And if the offense changes the play, I got to know what I'm doing right away. So I like that we're starting off slow, getting me adjusted, making sure I know where I need to be on one side of the ball each day and then it [will] all come together."