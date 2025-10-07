Travis Hunter Wowed Fans With What He Did After Catching a Short Pass vs. Chiefs
The Jaguars had their biggest win of the season on Monday night, beating Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, 31-28, to improve to 4-1 on the year. While Trevor Lawrence's wild game-winning touchdown run was the biggest storyline coming out of the game, Travis Hunter's performance should have Jacksonville fans feeling good about the rookie's future because he did some things that showed why the team took him No. 2 in last April's draft.
Hunter, who started on both sides of the ball, had three catches for a season-high 64 yards. One of those receptions came on a long jump ball thrown by Lawrence in which Hunter adjust perfectly and was able to jump between two defenders to make a nice catch.
But what he did after making a short catch in the second quarter might have been even more impressive.
Watch these two quick moves Hunter made to make two Chiefs defenders come nowhere close to tackling him before breaking free for a big first down.
That's pretty nasty and shows just how dangerous he can be for the Jaguars' offense.
Fans were rightfully impressed by that:
Hunter now has 16 catches for 182 yards on the season and it seems like Lawernce and the Jaguars might want to get him the ball more often going forward.
Next up for the Jaguars is a home game against the Seahawks this Sunday.