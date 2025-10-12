Travis Hunter’s Rookie Mistake Wipes Away Huge Jaguars Play vs. Seahawks
Travis Hunter hasn't enjoyed a very impressive start to his 2025 season, and unfortunately for him, that trend continued on Sunday.
The Jaguars rookie made a regrettable mistake in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Seahawks that wiped a touchdown off the board from his fellow wideout, Brian Thomas Jr.
On a 3rd-and-long with the Jags down two scores, Trevor Lawrence launched a deep ball to Thomas Jr. on the right sideline, and he somehow came up with the ball after the Seahawks defensive back bobbled it. Thomas Jr. turned and ran untouched into the end zone, but his touchdown celebration was cut short when he realized there was a flag on the field.
A replay video showed Hunter clearly lining up offsides before the snap, which negated Thomas Jr.'s touchdown:
A brutal lesson learned the hard way for Hunter, who has just three catches for 16 yards so far this game.