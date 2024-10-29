Travis, Jason Kelce Voted 'Sexiest Podcast Hosts' by People Magazine Fans
Jason and Travis Kelce can add another accolade to their ever-growing resumes—they were voted by PEOPLE Magazine fans as the "Sexiest Podcast Hosts" for this year's Sexiest Men Alive magazine edition.
The Kelce brothers are in their third season of hosting their podcast New Heights where they discuss topics ranging from football, movies, pop culture and, of course, their personal lives.
The weekly podcast has 2.46 million subscribers on YouTube, over 35,000 reviews on Spotify and over 15,000 reviews on Apple Podcasts. They've continued to gain popularity over the years, especially as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end began dating international pop star Taylor Swift. More than just NFL fans were interested in hearing from the Kelce brothers.
The brothers have also increased their popularity outside of the NFL world and podcast world by appearing in various commercials and picking up some acting gigs.
It helps that the brothers are hilarious in their recorded chats. Many videos each week go viral from the podcast of the Kelces playfully arguing or making fun of each other.
The Kelce duo beat out other podcast hosts for the PEOPLE Magazine honor, like Penn Badgley, Josh Peck and T.J. Holmes.