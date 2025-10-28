SI

Travis Kelce Makes History With Milestone TD Catch vs. Commanders

Kelce continues racking up records.

Ryan Phillips

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce secured his 100th career touchdown reception including the playoffs against the Washington Commanders.
Travis Kelce just ticked off some more history.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes found the Chiefs' tight end for a 10-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter of Kansas City's matchup with the Commanders on Monday night. With the score, Kelce clinched a few pieces of history.

The catch marked Kelce's 100th touchdown reception during his career if you include the regular season and the playoffs. In hitting that mark, he became the fourth tight end in NFL history to reach 100 touchdown receptions. The others are Antonio Gates (118), Tony Gonzalez (115), and Rob Gronkowski (107).

In addition to that, the touchdown was Kelce's 83rd during the regular season in his career, tying him with Priest Holmes as the Chiefs' all-time leader. He needs one more to take sole possession of first place.

Travis Kelce's career statistics

The 36-year-old Kelce is a future Hall of Famer who has been a four-time first-team All-Pro, a three-time second-teamer, and has been named to 10 Pro Bowls.

He already holds the NFL's record for postseason receptions with 172, postseason 100-yard games (nine), and Super Bowl receptions (35). Entering Monday night, he also holds Chiefs career records in receptions (1,035), receiving yards (12,526), and receiving touchdowns (79).

Among tight ends, he holds the record for most 1,000-yard seasons (seven), most 100-catch seasons (three), most 100-yard receiving yard games (37), and the single-season record for receiving yards in a season (1,416).

His touchdown on Monday night just further cemented his status as one of the greatest tight ends ever.

