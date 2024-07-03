Travis Kelce Revealed One Intrusive Thought While Carrying Taylor Swift on Stage
Travis Kelce went viral a couple weeks ago when he surprised the Eras Tour audience in London on June 23 by appearing on stage with his girlfriend Taylor Swift as she prepared for her show section on her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.
In the season finale of Kelce's podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, New Heights, the Kansas City Chiefs star explained how his guest appearance came about. But, despite the excitement of joining his international pop star girlfriend on stage in front of over 160,000 fans in Wembley Stadium, there was one intrusive thought taking over his mind: Don't drop Taylor Swift.
“Listen, the one thing I told myself is: ‘Do not drop the baby. Do not drop this—do not drop Taylor on your way over to this damn couch,'" Kelce said. "The golden rule was: ‘Do not drop Taylor getting her over to the couch.'"
The three-time Super Bowl champion then compared the moment to what his former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy used to say about holding onto a football.
"Coach Bieniemy always used to say 'That ball has our dreams, goals and aspirations. You do not drop that ball,'" Kelce said while laughing.
Apparently the guest appearance on stage was initially Kelce's idea, but Swift took it to a whole new level.
“I initially mentioned it to Tay. I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the ‘1989’ [portion of the show],’” Kelce said. “She started laughing. She was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?’ ... Sure enough, she found the perfect, perfect part of the show for me to come in. There was no bike in case I ran into somebody else or hit one of the dancers or anything. It was the safest option."
Kelce made sure to add personalized bits to the moment, such as incorporating a dance from the movie Dumb and Dumber.