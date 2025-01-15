Travis Kelce Reveals How Chiefs Are Staying in the 'Groove' Throughout Lengthy Rest
For as long as sports postseason formats have included byes, humans have been debating whether getting one carries advantages. Do byes provide their recipients with rest or rust? Los Angeles Dodgers and Oregon football fans would provide different answers.
With a divisional-round game against the Houston Texans looming Saturday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs are doing their best to ensure they stay on the "rest" side of that equation—as tight end Travis Kelce detailed on Wednesday's edition of New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce.
"I've been getting after it. Never too fresh. You gotta keep the wear and tear on the body," Travis said. "You gotta stay in the zone. That's why we were in pads this week."
Travis specifically has not played since Christmas Day, when he caught eight passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 29–10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"(Practicing in pads) keeps you in the groove. It keeps you feeling football, having that endurance, that muscle memory that you need to come out and play fast," Travis said.