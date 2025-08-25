Travis Kelce's Dad Had Sweet Comments About Son's Relationship With Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce and his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, were among those in attendance on the red carpet ahead of a screening of ESPN’s The Kingdom, a six-part series that followed the Chiefs' attempt to win their third straight Super Bowl.
On the red carpet, Ed was asked about where his son's happiness is coming from, and he quickly replied, "Taylor [Swift]. There's no question about it. ... They're two people obviously very much in love."
Ed also shared that he was among those that recently tuned into the special episode of his son's podcast, New Heights, with Swift. He seems quite fond of the relationship Travis has developed with Swift.
"He's enjoying it, she's very good for him. I don't hesitate in saying that in any point," Ed added. "They are two people who truly deserve each other."
Along with his thoughts on Travis's relationship with Swift, Ed detailed that he got to see Travis working out this offseason and is impressed with the shape he is in. He even said this could be one of Travis's best seasons yet, per Harold R. Kuntz of Fox 4 KC.
Travis will get the chance to prove his dad right when the Chiefs open up the regular season on Sep. 5 against the Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil.