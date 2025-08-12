Travis Kelce's 'New Heights' Podcast Makes Huge Taylor Swift Announcement
Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast is set to feature a very special guest on this week's episode. As many fans suspected from the silhouette posted by the podcast's social media account earlier, Taylor Swift will appear on the podcast this week.
This is the first time that Swift, Travis's girlfriend, will come on New Heights since the pair began dating roughly two years ago. The superstar couple have publicly supported each other and offered glimpses into their lives, but this will likely be the greatest view yet into the relationship between the future Hall of Fame tight end and the 14-time Grammy-award winning singer/songwriter.
Swift and Travis teased her upcoming appearance on the show in a social media post where Swift said, "We're about to do a f— podcast."
The episode featuring Swift will be posted on Wednesday. While the New Heights podcast has brought in millions of views, it would hardly be a surprise if this becomes its most viewed episode yet by a large margin.