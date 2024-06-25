Travis Kelce Shared His Dad’s Funny NSFW Reaction to Taylor Swift Dating Rumors
Ed Kelce, arguably the least publicized Kelce in the Kelce household, finally got his time to shine as a gullible—albeit beloved—character in his son Travis’s hilarious anecdote this week.
Days after Travis Kelce went viral for joining his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, on stage at her Eras Tour concert, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared a funny story about how his dad reacts to the never-ending rumors and headlines on social media surrounding his relationship with Swift.
“He’ll see some wild s--- come across and be like, ‘Hey, what the f--- is this?’” Travis said on the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast on Tuesday. “It’d just be something so f---ing out of the blue, like, something about me and Taylor, and it’s like, ‘Hey, you guys okay?’ Get the f--- off Facebook, Dad.’”
Travis noted that Facebook was his dad’s “search engine,” which may explain why Ed Kelce was being exposed to and occasionally fooled by dubious sources promoting celebrity gossip clickbait.
True to Swift’s latest soundtrack, “So High School,” the three-time Super Bowl winner’s impression of his dad did make for quite the funny moment.