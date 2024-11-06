Travis Kelce Describes Meeting Caitlin Clark at Taylor Swift Concert
Jason and Travis Kelce had much to discuss on their latest episode of New Heights. The most pressing and serious matter was Jason's viral dustup with a fan, which revisited once again before being showered by support from his brother.
With that out of the way it was time to dive into Travis's recent trip to his girlfriend Taylor Swift's concert in Indianapolis, where the tight end was able to meet basketball superstar Caitlin Clark.
Jason asked the hard-hitting question about how all that went.
"She was into the show for sure," Travis said of Clark. "She was there with her mom and a few friends...she's a Swiftie through and through man. Loves the show. I went to night two, she had already been to night one. I think she's just having fun. Going up to the shows and taking her friends and family."
Just two Midwesterners chopping it up at the biggest show in the region. It's sort of a bummer the two didn't pose for a picture because that's a lot of Q Rating in one frame.