Travis Kelce Discusses What Makes Patrick Mahomes So Great
Patrick Mahomes led the charge for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night as they booked their third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl by defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship. Mahomes threw for a touchdown and ran for two more during the 32–29 win, and now is setting his sights on the game's biggest stage once again.
On the verge of potentially making NFL history by becoming the first team to ever win three straight Super Bowls, star tight end Travis Kelce explained to reporters what it is that makes his good friend and longtime teammate so great.
"Whatever he's got to do to get us to the next level or to win the game, Pat's gonna do it. Whether it's putting his body on the line or giving it to somebody else for them to do it. That's why he's the ultimate competitor," said Kelce in the locker room postgame.
The team has now been to five of the last six Super Bowls and have enjoyed a historic stretch of dominance, looking to win their fourth championship during that window. Kelce admitted it's a "crazy reality" to be with a team that's experienced so much success in such a short span.
Kelce and Mahomes have been teammates in Kansas City since the latter was drafted in 2017. Having played alongside Mahomes throughout his entire pro career, Kelce made clear that it's the unparalleled selflessness of the star quarterback that enables this team to reach the heights it has.