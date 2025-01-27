Patrick Mahomes Had Six-Word Message for Chiefs Fans After Clinching Super Bowl Berth
For the third straight year and fifth time in six years, the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl. This time, history is on the line as they look to become the first team to ever win three straight Lombardi Trophies.
With the coveted three-peat in sight, Patrick Mahomes took to social media in celebration of the AFC championship win against the Buffalo Bills, while also offering a brief message of excitement for Chiefs fans.
"I’ll see yall in New Orleans! #ChiefsKingdom," wrote Mahomes, along with an alarm clock emoji.
Mahomes also seemingly had a message for those who aren't supporting the Chiefs.
Mahomes will certainly be hoping that a massive contingent of Chiefs fans make the trip from Kansas City to New Orleans for the Super Bowl, which will be played at the home of the Saints at the Caesars Superdome. Arrowhead Stadium was absolutely roaring during the conference championship, and Mahomes would certainly love to have a similar level of support while at the neutral site in New Orleans against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Super Bowl Sunday is set for Feb. 9, with kickoff getting underway at 6:30 p.m. ET, at which point the Chiefs have the chance to etch their name into NFL lore. Mahomes is fired up and already rallying fans for the big game.