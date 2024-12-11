Travis Kelce Had Sweet Message for Taylor Swift After End of Eras Tour
Just like any NFL game, Taylor Swift’s historic Eras Tour could be quantified in stats: 632 days long, 149 shows, 51 cities, $2.2 billion in revenue. Hundreds of sparkly outfits, thousands of exchanged friendship bracelets and in the center of it all, one ultra-famous pop icon who took over the world by storm.
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has seen plenty of star performances during his time in the league, but that of his girlfriend on stage night after night might be one of the most impressive.
Kelce sent a sweet message to Swift on the latest episode of New Heights congratulating her on the incredible accomplishments:
“The unbelievable Eras Tour has finally come to an end,” Travis said. “A f--- ton (of shows) is kind of how I sum it up. It’s insane. Absolutely insane. Over 10 million people in the stands over the course of it, like cumulatively, it’s pretty crazy. Shoutout to everybody that was a part of that show… It was the best tour in the world because of a lot of people, but mostly because of Taylor.”
Too sweet.
He is, after all, the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to her. With "Tayvoodoo" at its peak and with the Chiefs looking to improve their 12-1 record, the combined powers of Kelce and Swift are just off the charts this year.