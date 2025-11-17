Travis Kelce Had the Saddest Line After Chiefs’ Loss to Broncos
For a franchise that has dominated the AFC West and earned a reputation as playoff heavyweights in the last several years, the Kansas City Chiefs are surprisingly finding new ways to lose this season.
The Chiefs suffered one of their worst losses of the 2025 campaign in Sunday's 22-19 defeat to the Broncos, which caused Kansas City to fall to 5-5 with a long shot at clinching the division and a rocky road to a postseason berth. After being crowned division champs every year since 2016, the Chiefs find themselves in unfamiliar territory on the outside looking in at a competitive AFC playoff field.
Not even Chiefs star Travis Kelce's historic touchdown could brighten the day—according to the man himself, anyway. Kelce had a brief but curt exchange with media following Sunday afternoon's loss in which he respectfully declined to speak to reporters postgame, according to James Palmer.
Kelce then gave a sad line about the Chiefs' current situation: "If you're going to ask me about the record, I could care less about that right now."
Kelce was referring to his touchdown grab in the fourth quarter that broke the franchise's record for most touchdowns in team history. The 36-year-old reeled in his 84th career touchdown to give the Chiefs a late lead over the Broncos; he finished with a team-high nine catches for 91 yards in the loss.
Kelce seemed to make clear that his personal record took a firm backseat to the Chiefs' win-loss record, which is currently 5-5. This season marks the Chiefs' worst start since '15, when they also held a 5-5 record.
Still, the '15 Chiefs were able to eke into the playoffs despite their offensive struggles and injures, and there's a good chance Kansas City can get their Super Bowl-contending season back on track as long as Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are on the field. Entering a pivotal winter stretch, Kansas City will take on the Colts and Cowboys to close out what has so far been a woeful November.