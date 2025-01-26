SI

Travis Kelce Had Too Much Fun During Patrick Mahomes’s Pregame Speech to Chiefs

Ryan Phillips

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce with the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs before the AFC championship game.
The Kansas City Chiefs are hyped for the NFC championship game matchup against the Buffalo Bills, no one more than Travis Kelce.

As Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted to give a pregame speech to his squad, Kelce was just off camera yelling and actually drowning out what his superstar teammate was telling the rest of the team. Kelce was all kinds of fired up.

The Chiefs have been here before. They're in their seventh consecutive AFC title game and are looking to head to the Super Bowl to try for their third straight title.

Kelce and Mahomes are one of the greatest quarterback-tight end duos ever, so they've been through this together for years. I'm sure Mahomes doesn't mind his running buddy being a bit too hyped during his speech.

The Chiefs and Bills are set for a big rematch in Kansas City, with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line.

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

