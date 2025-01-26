Travis Kelce Had Too Much Fun During Patrick Mahomes’s Pregame Speech to Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are hyped for the NFC championship game matchup against the Buffalo Bills, no one more than Travis Kelce.
As Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted to give a pregame speech to his squad, Kelce was just off camera yelling and actually drowning out what his superstar teammate was telling the rest of the team. Kelce was all kinds of fired up.
Video is below.
The Chiefs have been here before. They're in their seventh consecutive AFC title game and are looking to head to the Super Bowl to try for their third straight title.
Kelce and Mahomes are one of the greatest quarterback-tight end duos ever, so they've been through this together for years. I'm sure Mahomes doesn't mind his running buddy being a bit too hyped during his speech.
The Chiefs and Bills are set for a big rematch in Kansas City, with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line.