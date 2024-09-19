Travis Kelce Laughed Off Refs Joke While Talking about Chiefs’ 'Controversial' Win
The Kansas City Chiefs' 26–25 win over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday was a close one, like it always is when these two teams play each other.
The game ended somewhat controversially, though, as Bengals safety Daijahn Anthony was called for pass interference on a Chiefs fourth down conversion with 38 seconds left. This granted the Chiefs a new set of downs, and eventually led them to kick the game-winning field goal.
Travis Kelce discussed this drive when talking to his brother Jason on their New Heights episode this week. The brothers didn't understand why there was controversy surrounding the call because it was obviously pass interference to them.
"It was a weird ending, man," Kelce said. "There were flags on both teams late. Obviously the Bengals getting the last of that with the pass interference at the end, but we have to try to beat teams earlier than that last drive."
His brother Jason fired off a rant about the fans being upset at officials. The Chiefs tight end couldn't help but laugh at what his brother was saying.
"I don't even know how this is controversial, I really don't," the retired Kelce said. "I get that people are frustrated with the officials and the Chiefs, I guess. You can't run through a receiver's back and attempt to make a play on the ball. ... Nobody likes a fourth down conversion that essentially is given to the Chiefs, but the reality is, like what do you want the official to do? You want him to not call pass interference?"
In the end, the Chiefs star just wants his team to not get into situations like this late in the game in the first place.
"I'm not gonna argue over this point, I'm just gonna go ahead and say that I think we need to f------ keep ourselves out of that situation so we don't have to rely on the officials to make that f------ call."