Travis Kelce Reiterates That He Loves Taylor Swift's Homemade Pop-Tarts
Travis Kelce said he thinks girlfriend Taylor Swift is a great cook, but there's one dish he likes above all the others.
During Super Bowl opening night on Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was asked to name his favorite Swift dish. He paused before saying he was a breakfast guy, so her homemade Pop-Tarts took the win for him.
Video is below.
This isn't the first time Kelce has mentioned Swift's Pop-Tarts as a favorite of his.
And last year, after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed Swift made her Pop-Tarts for the team's offensive line.
This is the second year in a row Kelce's relationship with Swift has been a major storyline heading into the Super Bowl. Last season, Swift was in attendance and Kelce and the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during the big game for their second consecutive championship.
This year, Kelce & Co. face the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, which the Chiefs won 38-35.