Travis Kelce Had Fired-Up NSFW Rant About Bengals Missing NFL Playoffs
Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs closed out the regular season with a meaningless loss to the Denver Broncos last Sunday, as they had already clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.
The loss, however, was very meaningful to the Cincinnati Bengals, who needed some help from the Chiefs to make the playoffs. Now Joe Burrow and Co. are watching from home while Kansas City waits to make what could be a historic Super Bowl push.
After a slow start to the season the Bengals won five straight games to close the year and had one of the most explosive offenses in football. Many thought if they made it, they could be a huge challenge to the Chiefs, a team they had beaten before in the playoffs.
Kelce, speaking on this week's New Heights, shot down any concerns about what it would have meant if the Bengals made the postseason.
"I ain’t scared of f------ nobody. I wanted them in the f------ playoffs," Kelce said. "I want to slay every dragon one by one like Mortal Kombat. I don’t even want this to be we play the lowest seed. Just give me the best teams. AFC, NFC. Give me all of them Mortal Kombat style. I’ll go through every f------ one of them giving them my best fucking effort."
He added:
"The Bengals were a f------ fun team to watching towards the end of the season. It’s a shame they didn’t make it in the playoffs because it would have made the playoffs that much f------ crazier and that much more fun."
Here's his full rant:
The Chiefs, like the Bengals, will sit back and watch wild-card weekend from home this week. Then they'll find out who they play first as they look to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.