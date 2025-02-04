Travis Kelce Offers Hint About When He’ll Retire
Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are about to play in their fifth Super Bowl in the last six seasons. Win or lose, Kelce could retire on Monday as a Super Bowl-winning future Hall of Famer whose girlfriend bakes homemade pop-tarts.
But will he retire? Or will he be back next season like Chiefs coach Andy Reid?
Kelce was asked where he'd be in three years during Super Bowl Opening Night and he sounded optimistic.
"Where will I be in three years," Kelce repeated. "Oh man, I don't know. Hopefully still playing football. I love doing this. I love coming in to work everyday and I feel like I've still got a lot of good football left in me, but we'll see what happens. I know I've been setting myself up for other opportunities in my life and that's always been the goal knowing that football only lasts for so long. You gotta find a way to get into another career. Into another profession. I've been doing that in my offseasons, but for the most part I plan on being a Kansas City Chief and playing football."
As of right now, Kelce has a lucrative podcasting career to fall back on, and when he does retire it seems likely every offer his brother Jason has taken advantage of will be available to him as well. But for now he sounds like he's going to keep playing football as long as he can.
Kelce, 35, is finishing his 12th season in the NFL. He has spent them all with the Chiefs.