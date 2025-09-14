SI

Travis Kelce's Pantless Suit Before Eagles-Chiefs Had NFL Fans Making Jokes

Andy Nesbitt

Travis Kelce's suit had NFL fans making jokes on Sunday.
Travis Kelce's suit had NFL fans making jokes on Sunday.
Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a rematch of last season's Super Bowl. And it looks like the star tight end broke out some special threads for the big game, as his pregame suit got the attention of a lot of fans.

Kelce, who recently got engaged to pop star Taylor Swift, walked into Arrowhead Stadium wearing a suit that didn't have pants. Instead, he was rocking some shorts with it.

Here's how that looked:

Here are some of the best reactions to that:

