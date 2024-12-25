Travis Kelce Reaches Major Milestone, Sets Chiefs Record in Win Over Steelers
Travis Kelce added to his historic resume in the Kansas City Chiefs' 29-10 Christmas Day win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday afternoon.
With a second-half reception from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the 35-year-old recorded his 1,000th career reception—joining Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten as the only tight ends in NFL history to reach the mark. He is now the only player in the Chiefs' franchise history with 1,000 career catches.
Here's a look at the play, with a little added flare as he was close to lateraling the ball to wide receiver teammate DeAndre Hopkins:
Additionally, on the following drive, Kelce found the end zone to put Kansas City up 29–10. The score was his 77th career receiving touchdown—passing Gonzalez for the most in Chiefs franchise history.
Here's a look at the score:
Kelce is widely considered to be one of the top tight ends in league history and he continues to rack up the accolades to prove it. On top of being a three-time Super Bowl champion, the tight end has now tallied 1,004 career receptions for 12,151 yards and 77 touchdowns. Not too shabby.
He'll be looking to add a fourth Lombardi Trophy to his resume this postseason. Kansas City's win over the Steelers brought them to 15-1 on the year and secured them the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC playoffs. They'll take on the Denver Broncos in their season finale next Sunday, Jan. 5.