Travis Kelce Rips Anonymous Sources Who Contributed to Shedeur Sanders's Draft Fall
In one of the most surprising developments in NFL draft history, projected first-round pick Shedeur Sanders fell completely out of the first round and plummeted to the draft's third day, where he was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 144 pick.
Sanders's free fall was surprising to some, but not to others. And maybe it shouldn't have been, given the harsh and brutally honest evaluations of Sanders that were put forth by several anonymous sources just days before the draft.
To that end, if you read those evaluations and thought it was unfair that these NFL coaches and executives chose to remain nameless, you weren't the only one.
During the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce blasted these anonymous sources in a profanity-laced rant.
"I think whoever's the f------ anonymous person that's f------ saying this should f------ come out and say who they were," Kelce said. "Like what the f--- is that about? Like if you're gonna leak that f----- s---, f------ be the one that says, 'Yeah it just didn't go well for us.' Don't f------ say that we're anonymous, you know?
"That's so f------ lame. I just feel like there's no validity to it."
Various insiders attempted to explain Sanders's inexplicable fall down the draft board. To some, Sanders simply wasn't a first-round talent. To others, his approach to pre-draft interviews and meetings seemed to rub teams the wrong way.
Whatever the reason, Kelce believes NFL teams made a mistake.
"I’m not sure why he dropped," Kelce said. "I’m not sure if it was the interviews or whether it was stuff they saw on film. What I saw on film, I thought he was a way higher pick. And I think that’s all that should matter. It doesn’t seem like he’s a terrible person. It just seems like he is a motivated football player that is a part of a big football family.
"Him and his father [Deion Sanders] have kinda taken over NCAA football for the last three to four years. Whether that is something that NFL teams didn’t want to deal with—I feel like this is gonna be such a fresh start for him. I could see him working his ass off and becoming the starting quarterback there in Cleveland."