Raiders Insider Had Brutally Honest Admission on Shedeur Sanders Amid NFL Draft Skid
Much of the focus of the 2025 NFL draft has been centered on Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who fell out of the first round and continued to tumble down the board on Friday.
Sanders was once considered one of the top prospects in this year's quarterback class, but at the moment, he's currently QB4 at best with Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough all finding new homes before him.
One of Sanders's most oft-rumored destinations this fall remains the Las Vegas Raiders, as Sanders reportedly has maintained a close relationship with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady over the years. Given that the Raiders are still looking for a young quarterback to develop behind veteran Geno Smith, Sanders seemed to be a good fit for Las Vegas entering Day 2 of the draft.
But the Raiders ended up passing on him at pick No. 37 (which they traded back with the Dolphins), No. 48 (which they traded back with the Texans) and No. 58, choosing to go in a different direction with each of their second-round selections.
Raiders insider Vic Tafur shared his honest take on how the team regarded Sanders at this point in the draft:
"Given Shedeur's strong ties to Tom Brady, Raiders passing on him at 37, 48 and 58 only validates other teams' reservations/doubts about the QB," Tafur wrote on X. "Said it back at the combine -- his interviews (including board work) went very badly."
It's hard to believe that a poor interview would have tanked Sanders's draft stock this badly, but clearly, no teams are willing to bite on the Colorado quarterback so far.
ESPN insider Pete Thamel reported earlier on Friday that teams didn't consider Sanders to be a first-round talent. Based on how Day 2 of the draft unfolded, they apparently don't think he's a second-round one, either.