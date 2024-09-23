Travis Kelce’s Sad Reaction on the Bench vs. Falcons Had NFL Fans Concerned
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hasn’t looked like himself at all this season. He’s looked sadder.
The Chiefs star who once made headlines for aggressively bumping into coach Andy Reid looked like a totally different person at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 3’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night.
Cameras caught Kelce sitting on the bench during the game with a contemplative look on his face, taking a brief pause to wipe something from his eye.
Kelce entered Sunday’s game with just four catches for 39 yards through two games to start the season. Fans thought the All-Pro tight end might click into a different gear this week against the Falcons, but unfortunately he hasn’t been much more involved in the passing game, snagging four catches on five targets for 30 yards on the night.
Kelce and Mahomes’s chemistry just hasn’t been there, as NBC announcer Cris Collinsworth noted on the broadcast at halftime.
Kelce’s sad look on the Chiefs bench has since gone viral on social media, with NFL fans desperately hoping this isn’t the end for the 12th-year veteran.