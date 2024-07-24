Travis Kelce Stood Up For Kadarius Toney After He Got Flattened in Training Camp
The NFL is officially back as most teams have reported to training camp. The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs were among the teams to get back in action this week and things quickly got chippy as the offense and defense lined up against each other to run some plays.
Patrick Mahomes threw the ball out wide to Kadarius Toney, who hopes to play some more running back this season. Toney made some moves and came back to the middle of the field where the play ended and he was knocked down by George Karlaftis. Toney quickly popped back up and threw the football at Karlaftis. Travis Kelce was among the offensive players to get in the young defensive end's face.
Karlaftis, 23, had 10.5 sacks for the Chiefs last season. These guys have won Super Bowls together. So unless Karlaftis has Toney in fantasy football, this was probably just one of those incidental football things. It's hard to practice it without somebody getting hit. This will probably end up being a great bonding moment for the entire team as they begin their quest for a third straight championship.