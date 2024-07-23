Chiefs Reveal Potential New Role for Kadarius Toney, and Fans All Made the Same Joke
Contrary to a popular quote from Ted Lasso, people don’t tend to have the memory of goldfish. Especially not NFL fans.
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid revealed on Tuesday that much-maligned wideout Kadarius Toney has been receiving running back snaps at the start of training camp this offseason. Reid noted that Toney had “some pretty good snaps” at the position last year and “enjoys” playing that role.
Toney, whose first full season in Kansas City ended with a Super Bowl win but was marred by mistakes, injuries and one calamitous offside penalty, may very well find unexpected success in his new position.
Fans weren’t letting him off that easily, though, and quickly took to social media to roast the wideout for one of his undesirable hallmark traits from last season: His tendency to drop passes.
Toney was kept off the field for the entire Chiefs’ postseason run and was named a healthy scratch in the 25-22 Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers in February. Time will tell if Toney can make a more positive impact alongside Patrick Mahomes and Co. as a running back instead.