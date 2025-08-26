Comparing Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s Net Worths After Engagement News
America might get its closest thing to a Royal Wedding when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce officially tie the knot. Swift announced she was engaged to the Chiefs star in a sweet Instagram post Tuesday that understandably caught fans off-guard, with everyone from Kelce's alma mater to Gordon Ramsay commenting on the happy news.
As Swift and Kelce prepare to spend the rest of their lives together, their engagement has some fans (primarily from Swift's side) wondering: Will she get a prenup?
It's fairly well known that Swift is worth more than her significant other—but by exactly how much? Here's a look at Kelce's and Swift's net worth in 2025.
Travis Kelce's Estimated Net Worth: $70 Million
A new Forbes article estimates that the Chiefs star is worth $70 million. That's a significant uptick from Forbes's estimation of Kelce's net worth in 2024 ($52 million).
The 35-year-old tight end is set to play out the final year of his two-year, $34.5 million deal, and has raked in over $111 million in total career earnings over the last 12 seasons, per Spotrac.
A good chunk of Kelce's money comes from endorsements, including those with industry titans like Nike, Pfizer and State Farm.
Kelce's latest ventures into the entertainment industry have probably upped his stock as well, as he memorably appeared in the golf comedy sequel, Happy Gilmore 2, among other on-screen roles. Not to mention, Kelce and his brother Jason landed a nine-figure deal from Wondery for their New Heights podcast in August '24.
Suffice to say, Kelce is one of the richest players in the NFL right now. But what about his pop star fiancée?
Taylor Swift's Estimated Net Worth: $1.6 Billion
Woof. That's a lot of money. Swift is worth $1.6 billion, according to Forbes, and achieved her billionaire status back in 2023. She is currently the world's richest female musician.
$850 million of Swift's net worth was accrued from her historic Eras Tour, which grossed over $2 billion in ticket sales alone, as well as from her musical career that spans nearly two decades. The 14-time Grammy-winning pop star additionally has money staked in real estate ($120 million) and a private jet ($23 million).
Swift, who is also 35, saw her finances take a relatively light hit when she bought back her masters to her first six albums for $360 million earlier this year.
Swift and Kelce's combined net worth, $1.67 billion, makes them one of the richest celebrity power couples in the world. They trail Jay-Z and Beyoncé (roughly $3.4 billion) but are ahead of other famous couples like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky and David and Victoria Beckham.
Though Swift's personal fortune outweighs Kelce's by quite a bit, as the saying goes, you can't put a price on love.