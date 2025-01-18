Travis Kelce’s Wacky Playoff Gameday Fit for Chiefs-Texans Led to Lots of Jokes
There's nothing strange about the Kansas City Chiefs being in the NFL playoffs this year, as they have won back-to-back Super Bowls and are sniffing for their third starting with Saturday's divisional round game against the Houston Texans.
There was, however, something strange about Chiefs star Travis Kelce's pregame outfit.
The veteran tight end strolled through the tunnel at Arrowhead Stadium wearing a multi-colored knit beanie, a detailed pink shirt jacket and blue trousers—a rather odd and zany look for the typically trendy NFL superstar.
Kelce, who is entering his 10th NFL postseason this winter, has usually stepped up his game during this time, recording at least 27 catches, 250 yards and three touchdowns during each of his last two Super Bowl-winning campaigns.
Still, his elite playoff form may not exactly go together with his offbeat playoff fit on Saturday.
NFL fans had lots of jokes about Kelce's weird wardrobe choices: